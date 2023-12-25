Charbonnet produced no yards on two carries and minus-4 yards on one catch (two targets) during Sunday's 20-17 win at Tennessee.

In terms of rushes plus targets, Charbonnet's four in Week 16 matched his second fewest in a game through the first 14 contests of his career despite Seahawks No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker (shoulder) heading into Sunday's outing as questionable to suit up. Walker now has recorded 39 touches for 168 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD over the last two weeks, while Charbonnet has been contained to 12 total yards on seven touches during that span. As a result, Charbonnet doesn't hold much sway in fantasy as long as Walker is able to play on game days.