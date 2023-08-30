McCormick (undisclosed) was waived without an injury designation by the Raiders on Tuesday.

McCormick signed with Las Vegas as an undrafted free agent in 2022, but he was placed on IR in May and had to sit out the entirety of his rookie campaign. While the nature of his injury was never revealed, the 5-foot-9 running back now appears to be healthy since he was not designated with an injury Tuesday. Presuming he goes unclaimed on waivers, McCormick is now set to hit unrestricted free agency ahead of his age-23 season.