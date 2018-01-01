Steelers' Artie Burns: Leads team in passes defended
Burns, who recorded two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 54 tackles (47 solo), an interception and fumble recoveries in 16 games.
Burns led the defense with 13 passes defended in only his second season, matching his total from 2016. Pittsburgh finished the season with the fifth best pass defense in the league in terms of yards allowed (201.1 per game). Like much of the defense, Burns is locked in to a long-term contract, meaning the team may dominate for several years to come.
