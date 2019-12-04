Play

Burns (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Burns has missed two straight contests due to a lingering knee injury, but he now looks back to full health. Barring any setbacks, he can be considered on track to play his usual role on special teams in Arizona on Sunday.

