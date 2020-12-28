Heyward made five tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.
After three straight seasons with more than eight sacks, Heyward producing just four sacks thus far is disappointing. The veteran defensive end has also added 54 tackles (30 solo) and three pass breakups through 15 games.
More News
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Notches Wednesday afternoon sack•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Practices in full Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Picks up minor quad injury•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: Doubles up 2020 tackle count•
-
Steelers' Cameron Heyward: First career interception•