Heyward was placed in concussion protocol following Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
It's unclear when the issue may occurred, as Heyward was on the field deep into the fourth quarter. He tallied a total of five tackles and one tackle for a loss, though his status for a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals is now in question.
