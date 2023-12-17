Watch Now:

Heyward was placed in concussion protocol following Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

It's unclear when the issue may occurred, as Heyward was on the field deep into the fourth quarter. He tallied a total of five tackles and one tackle for a loss, though his status for a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals is now in question.

More News