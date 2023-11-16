Heyward (groin) did not participate during practice Wednesday.

Heyward missed six games in a row due to a groin issue before returning for the last two games. However, he was still considered questionable heading into Sunday's 23-19 win against Green Bay, in which he played a season-high 37 defensive snaps. It appears the 34-year-old is still dealing with this groin injury, and he'll now have two more practices to increase his activity level before this Sunday's division matchup against the Browns.