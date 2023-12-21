Watch Now:

Heyward was cleared by an independent neurologist Thursday and is no longer in the league's concussion protocols, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Heyward suffered a concussion in Saturday's loss to the Colts, but he won't be forced to miss any time after making it through the league's five-step process in just a few days. He should be good to go against the Bengals in Week 16.

More News