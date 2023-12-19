Heyward (concussion) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Heyward was placed in concussion protocols following a Week 15 loss to the Colts, so it appears the veteran defensive lineman may be making a quick recovery. However, he still has multiple hurdles to clear before getting approval to suit up Saturday against the Bengals. If Heyward can ramp up his practice activity as the week progresses and get clearance from an independent neurologist to play, he'll be able to suit up Week 16.