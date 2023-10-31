Holcomb had 11 tackles (seven solo) and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Jaguars.

He recovered a fumble forced by Kwon Alexander on Evan Engram late in the first quarter to stop the Jaguars' drive deep in Steelers territory. Holcomb's 11 tackles were a season-high and the first time he registered double-digit takedowns since Week 6 of the 2022 season. Holcomb once again played in every single defensive snap Sunday and has done so in all but one game this season.