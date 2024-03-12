Holcomb's knee injury suffered last season could be career-threatening, Chris Mueller reports.

Holcomb suffered a significant knee injury in Week 9 last season, which saw him carted off the field and taken to the hospital. Mueller's speculation seems to arise from previous comments made by Steelers executive Omar Khan, as well as the addition of Patrick Queen in free agency. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported on Feb. 29 that according to Khan, Holcomb was working had, but didn't have a timeline for a return.