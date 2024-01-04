Roberts (pectoral) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Baltimore, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Roberts was a limited participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, so it's possible his availability will be in question until the Steelers are required to list their inactive players 90 minutes prior to kickoff Saturday. If Roberts is one of those inactive players in Week 18, Mykal Walker and Myles Jack figure to start at linebacker against the Ravens.