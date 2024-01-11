Roberts (pectoral) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Roberts suffered a pectoral injury Week 16 versus Cincinnati, and the issue appears to still be lingering. The eight-year vet sat out Week 17 due to the injury but was able to return for the Steelers' season finale against Baltimore, though he was limited to just 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roberts is expected to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus Buffalo, per Dale Lolley of the Steelers' official site.