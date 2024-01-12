Roberts logged 101 tackles (68 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while recording two pass defenses over 16 games during the 2023 season.

Roberts joined the Steelers on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023 campaign, and he topped 100 tackles for a second consecutive season. He led the team in tackles by a significant margin, as no other Steelers had over 68 tackles. Roberts will presumably remain in Pittsburgh in 2024 and should have a chance to play a prominent role once again.