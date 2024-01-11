Roberts (pectoral) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Roberts has been battling a pectoral injury over the last week or so, but after a full practice session Thursday, it seems as if he's been able to move past the issue. The eighth-year linebacker has recorded 101 total tackles, including 10 tackles for loss in 16 appearances this season, and he'll look to add to those totals in Sunday's wild-card outing in Buffalo.
