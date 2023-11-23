Pickens (shin) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
After being deemed a non-participant in Wednesday's session, Pickens' limited listing a day later has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. If the wideout is able to upgrade to full participation Friday he'll have a chance to head into the weekend minus a Week 12 injury designation.
