Pickens secured four of six targets for 38 yards while rushing once for minus-one yard during the Steelers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Pickens led the Steelers in receptions and receiving yards during Sunday's matchup but was unable to generate much fantasy production in the low-scoring matchup. He's been a somewhat inconsistent contributor since Pittsburgh's Week 6 bye, securing 15 of 28 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown over the past five matchups.