Pickens secured three of five targets for 58 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday.

The Steelers' offense looked much more effective this week after offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired ahead of Week 12, and Pickens had his best game since tallying 107 receiving yards against the Rams in Week 7. Pickens could still show some inconsistency as the season progresses, but it appears likely that he'll have more upside with a new offensive play-caller in Pittsburgh.