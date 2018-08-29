Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Denies report about impending return

Bell denied a recent report suggesting he informed teammates he would rejoin the Steelers next Monday, Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bell isn't necessarily disputing that he'll be back with the Steelers when the team begins preparation for its Week 1 matchup with the Browns, but he at least wants it known that he hasn't informed teammates of his plans, whatever they may be. The 26-year-old made multiple comments throughout the offseason suggesting that he intended to follow a path similar to the one he used in 2017, when he ended his holdout and signed his franchise tender nine days before the Steelers' Week 1 game. The recent report suggests he might cut it even closer this time around, and it still isn't entirely out of the question that the running back could decide to extend his holdout into the regular season. The Steelers seem to be counting on his presence in the Week 1 lineup against Cleveland, with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner suggesting Tuesday that Bell might even be ready to handle a heavy workload in the opener. James Conner would be the primary beneficiary if Bell needs to be eased in.