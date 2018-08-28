Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: May not be restricted Week 1

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner hinted that Bell could jump right in with a full workload Week 1, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Bell played a season-low 42 snaps (72 percent) in Week 1 last year, before jumping up to his usual range north of 90 percent for Week 2 and beyond. Assuming he follows the 2017 plan and joins the Steelers this upcoming weekend, Bell likely will get the start and most of the backfield snaps in the season opener Sept. 9 against Cleveland. Any initial restrictions should be gone by Week 2, as the Steelers have little incentive to limit his workload in what likely will be his final season with the team.