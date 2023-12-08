Rudolph is active for the Steelers' matchup with the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.
Rudolph has operated as the team's emergency quarterback a few times this season, but with Kenny Pickett (ankle) unavailable for Week 14, Rudolph will be Pittsburgh's backup behind Mitch Trubisky. The quarterback hasn't appeared in a game since the 2021 campaign.
More News
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Serving as emergency QB•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Emergency QB for Sunday night•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Will serve as No. 3 QB•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Lackluster results Thursday•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Efficient in victory•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Impresses against Tampa Bay•