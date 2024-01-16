Rudolph completed 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Steelers' 34-17 wild-card loss to the Bills on Monday afternoon. He also rushed twice for 16 yards.

Rudolph's final numbers were much better than what could been foreseen during a fairly disastrous first half for the Steelers as a whole. The fifth-year signal-caller threw an end-zone interception early in the second quarter to contribute to the struggles, but he was able to bounce back to lead a short five-play scoring drive he capped off with 10-yard touchdown toss to Diontae Johnson shortly before halftime. Rudolph subsequently recorded another scoring toss when he hit Calvin Austin from seven yards out early in the fourth quarter, but that would be the extent of Pittsburgh's points. Rudolph is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but his solid play over the last four games, including Monday's season-ending loss, could certainly lead to the Steelers offering him an opportunity to return.