Rudolph completed 18 of 20 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 17-10 win over the Ravens. He also lost a fumble.

Rudolph and the Steelers were playing in rainy conditions in Baltimore, which led to a conservative offensive gameplan. His game was fairly unremarkable as a result, except for a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson -- a play that put Pittsburgh ahead for good. The Steelers still need additional help to reach the postseason, but Rudolph posted a 3-0 record as a starter to close the regular season, which should also boost his outlook for the 2024 season and beyond.