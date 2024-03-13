The Titans are signing Rudolph to a one-year, $3.6 million contract Wednesday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Rudolph could be the favorite to beat out Malik Willis for the top backup spot behind Will Levis (foot), considering his solid showing in Pittsburgh last year. He led the Steelers to three consecutive wins to close out the regular season, before the team suffered a wild-card playoff loss at the hands of Buffalo. The veteran's presence will provide Tennessee with an experienced signal-caller in an otherwise young QB room.