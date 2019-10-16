Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Healthy enough to practice
Coach Mike Tomlin said Rudolph (concussion) would be a full participant if the Steelers were practicing Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Rudolph is still in the concussion protocol, but he's apparently made enough progress to resume full participation in practice. It's a strong sign he'll be ready to play after a Week 7 bye, with the Steelers hosting the Dolphins in a highly anticipated Monday night game Week 8.
