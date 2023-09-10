Rudolph (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky were competing for the team's backup role behind Kenny Pickett this offseason and it seems as if Trubisky has won the job for now. The 28-year-old's next chance to be active on game day will come in Week 2 against Cleveland.
