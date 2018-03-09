Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Set for release
Mitchell will be released next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mitchell celebrates his 31st birthday in June and carries a $5 million base salary for 2018. The Steelers may try to bring him back at a lower figure, as he's made 60 starts in his four seasons with the team. Mitchell landed between 4.1 and 5.0 tackles per game each of the past five years, highlighted by a 2015 campaign with 80 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. J.J. Wilcox and Robert Golden would be the top in-house options to replace Mitchell in the starting lineup.
