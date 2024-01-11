Fitzpatrick (knee) said Thursday he will suit up for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Bills, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Fitzpatrick missed three consecutive games to end the regular season, but he's recovered from his knee injury in time to return for playoff action. The standout safety's return will certainly boost Pittsburgh's prospects of containing Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense, though the loss of T.J. Watt (knee) will still be difficult to make up for.