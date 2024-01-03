Fitzpatrick (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Wednesday was the first time Fitzpatrick practiced since he sustained a knee injury in Week 15 at Indianapolis. If he's able to take another step forward and upgrade to a full practice Thursday, he could avoid carrying an injury designation into Saturday's game.
More News
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Listed as DNP on estimate•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Won't play at Seattle•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Officially out for Week 16•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Won't play vs. Bengals•
-
Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Injury may not be severe•