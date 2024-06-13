Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said at mandatory minicamp Wednesday that he "failed" to put Fitzpatrick "in the best position" during the 2023 season and intends for him to play more at free safety going forward, Joe Clark of Steelers Depot reports.

Fizpatrick played a career-high 134 snaps in the slot last season despite appearing in just 10 games, per Clark, and his 161 snaps at box safety were the second-highest tally of his career. That heavily intruded on Fitzpatrick's ability to suit up at free safety, where his talents best shine, resulting in his first year without a single turnover. Fitzpatrick said he hopes to get back to playing "Minkah Ball" in 2024, and getting the 2018 first-round pick back to a deep safety role could allow him to return to his four-time Pro Bowler form. The addition of DeShon Elliott in free agency should facilitate that plan.