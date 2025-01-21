Fitzpatrick played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 96 tackles (62 solo), four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble.

Fitzpatrick missed seven of the final 10 games of the 2023 regular season due to knee and hand injuries, but the veteran safety was able to avoid injury in 2024 while playing every single snap in 14 of 17 games in 2024. He was four tackles shy from registering the second 100-tackle season of his seven-year NFL career and finished on the Steelers in that category behind Patrick Queen (129) and DeShon Elliott (108). Fitzpatrick has two years left on his four-year, $73.6 million contract that he signed in June of 2022.