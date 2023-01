Jack (groin) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers official site reports.

Jack, who logged limited practices both Thursday and Friday, was listed as questionable for the contest, but he'll give it a go Sunday after having been limited to just 16 snaps in last week's win over the Raiders. Overall, the inside linebacker has recorded a team-high 100 tackles in 13 games to date.