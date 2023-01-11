Jack recorded 104 tackles (61 solo) and three pass defenses over 15 games during the 2022 season.
Jack was limited by a groin injury over the final few weeks of the season and appeared in just 15 games this year, but he still managed to top 100 tackles for the fourth time in the last five seasons. The 27-year-old has been incredibly consistent despite playing no more than 15 games in any of the last four seasons, and he'll enter the final year of his two-year, $16 million contract with the Steelers next season.