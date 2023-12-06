The Steelers are optimistic Harris (knee) will play Thursday against the Patriots despite being listed as a non-participant in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

There was no sign of any issue in a 24-10 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday, with Harris taking 18 touches for 77 yards while handling his largest snap share (59 percent) of the season. He's taken between 49 and 59 percent of snaps every week this year -- and has never missed a game since entering the NFL in 2021 -- but possibilities for Week 14 include being active in a lesser-than-usual role. Fantasy managers should prepare for all outcomes, including the possibility Harris is deemed inactive 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 kickoff, in which case Jaylen Warren would be in line for his largest workload of the season after splitting things pretty close to 50/50 with Harris in recent weeks. Behind the Harris-Warren duo, Pittsburgh rosters Anthony McFarland and Godwn Igwebuike for backfield depth.