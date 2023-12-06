Harris (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Harris also sat out Tuesday's walk-through session, so he hasn't practiced at all leading into Thursday's game. It's possible that his absences were precautionary on a short week, but there's legitimate doubt over Harris' availability, which will be cleared up one way or another when Pittsburgh releases its inactive list 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. If Harris is unavailable or limited Thursday, Jaylen Warren would likely take on a larger workload, with Godwin Igwebuike or Anthony McFarland possibly mixing in behind him.