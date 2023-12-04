Harris rushed the ball 16 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Arizona. He added two receptions on three targets for 14 yards.

Despite Jaylen Warren being the more efficient runner, Harris once again led the Pittsburgh backfield in terms of both carries and yards. Harris's longest rush of the day went for 11 yards, but he was also involved in the turning point of the game when he was stonewalled at the goal line on fourth down late in the second quarter. Though this wasn't a particularly notable performance, Harris has at least 75 total yards in four of his last five games, and he also has three touchdowns in that span.