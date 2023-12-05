Harris didn't take part in Tuesday's walkthrough due to a knee injury, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Harris wasn't included on Pittsburgh's practice estimate Monday, so his addition one day later is somewhat concerning ahead of Thursday's game against the Patriots. He hasn't missed a game in his two-plus seasons as a pro, but it's now unclear if he may be in danger of sitting out this week. Harris' listing on Wednesday's injury report may be telling as it pertains to the state of the team's Week 14 backfield. If Harris is limited or sidelined Thursday, Jaylen Warren likely would take on a workhorse role for the Steelers.