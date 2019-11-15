Steelers' Olasunkanmi Adeniyi: Suffers possible concussion
Adeniyi exited Thursday's game against the Browns and is being evaluated for a concussion, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Adeniyi made a tackle covering a punt after Pittsburgh's first possession of the game and may have sustained a concussion. The 22-year-old will be done for the day and enter the concussion protocol if it's confirmed he suffered one.
