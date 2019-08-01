Steelers' Ryan Switzer: Leaves practice Wednesday
Switzer was forced to leave Wednesday's practice early while dealing with a quad injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's unclear how Switzer suffered the injury, but it was serious enough to force him to leave the practice field. This is an unfortunate blow to Switzer, who had been impressive in offseason work in the competition for targets out of the slot. In his stead, Eli Rogers should receive the bulk of snaps as the slot receiver in practice. Expect the team or head coach Mike Tomlin to comment on the severity of the injury in the coming days.
