Watt (knee) participated in OTAs on Wednesday.
Watt was unable to play in the Steelers' wild-card loss to the Bulls due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain. However, it appears the star pass rusher has fully recovered from the injury and will work to stay healthy in 2024.
