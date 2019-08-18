Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: Leads team in tackles
Matakevich had a team-high seven tackles (six solo) in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.
With T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree slated to start at outside linebacker Matakevich is competing with Mark Barron, Devin Bush and Vince Williams for a starting inside linebacker spot. He is making a strong case to win the job having recorded 11 tackles (10 solo) including a sack in two preseason games.
