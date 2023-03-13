Matakevich and the Bills agreed to a two-year contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Matakevich will stay in Buffalo, returning to the team for a fourth straight year in 2023. The linebacker is a leader on the Bills' special teams unit, only playing two defensive snaps last season in comparison to 322 on special teams. Matakevich recorded a career-low six tackles in 2022, something he'll look to improve next year.

More News