Steelers' Tyler Matakevich: No tackles in loss
Matakevich failed to record a tackle in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
Matakevich played almost exclusively on special teams and finishes the 2019 season with 18 tackles in 16 games played. An unrestricted free agent his future with Pittsburgh in unclear.
