McDonald (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday.

McDonald's full participation in practice to begin Week 16 preparations sets the stage for the tight end to return from a one-game absence Monday in Houston. Before the shoulder injury prevented him from playing in the Week 15 loss to the Patriots, McDonald was coming off his best outing of the season -- a four-catch, 52-yard effort in a victory over Baltimore. The absence of all-world wideout Antonio Brown (lower leg) for at least the game against the Texans should put McDonald and most of the Steelers' other tertiary pass catchers in line for elevated target counts.