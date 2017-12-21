Steelers' Vance McDonald: Practices fully Thursday
McDonald (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday.
McDonald's full participation in practice to begin Week 16 preparations sets the stage for the tight end to return from a one-game absence Monday in Houston. Before the shoulder injury prevented him from playing in the Week 15 loss to the Patriots, McDonald was coming off his best outing of the season -- a four-catch, 52-yard effort in a victory over Baltimore. The absence of all-world wideout Antonio Brown (lower leg) for at least the game against the Texans should put McDonald and most of the Steelers' other tertiary pass catchers in line for elevated target counts.
More News
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...