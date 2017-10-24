Steelers' Vance McDonald: Suffers knee injury in win
McDonald totaled 27 yards on two catches during Sunday's 29-14 victory over the Bengals.
Entering the game, McDonald (knee) had just once reception this season. He was targeted a third time, dropping an easy touchdown just before halftime, and did not see another target before leaving the game. He did not return and his status for Week 8 against Detroit will likely be decided this week during practice.
