McDonald (foot) sat out of team drills during Monday's practice, Mike Prisuta of the Steelers' official site reports.

McDonald missed the first two preseason games, but the hope is that he'll return for the third exhibition contest when starters usually log heavy workloads. The 6-foot-4, 267-pound has the potential to serve as a big red-zone target for QB Ben Roethlisberger, but injuries bogged him down in 2017 when he caught 14 balls for 188 yards and one touchdown while logging just 270 offensive snaps over 10 games. If McDonald can't shake this injury by the season opener against Cleveland, Jesse James will tagged as the interim starting tight end again.