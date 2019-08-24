T.J. Ward: Works out for Jacksonville
Ward worked out for the Jaguars on Saturday as the 32-year-old intends to make his return to the NFL in 2019, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Ward did not play in 2018 after appearing in 12 games with the Buccaneers throughout his 2017 campaign, when he amassed 43 tackles (31 solo) and three passes defensed. The two-time Pro Bowler could provide a willing suitor with a veteran presence in the secondary, but at 32, Ward's peak playing days are behind him.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Dion
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
TE Tiers 6.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...
-
QB Tiers 6.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...