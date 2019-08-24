T.J. Ward: Works out for Jacksonville

Ward worked out for the Jaguars on Saturday as the 32-year-old intends to make his return to the NFL in 2019, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Ward did not play in 2018 after appearing in 12 games with the Buccaneers throughout his 2017 campaign, when he amassed 43 tackles (31 solo) and three passes defensed. The two-time Pro Bowler could provide a willing suitor with a veteran presence in the secondary, but at 32, Ward's peak playing days are behind him.

