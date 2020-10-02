site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
T.J. Ward: Joins practice squad
RotoWire Staff
The Cardinals signed Ward to the practice squad Thursday.
Ward will provide Arizona with emergency veteran depth at the safety position. The two-time Pro Bowler hasn't played since 2017.
