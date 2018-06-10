T.J. Ward: October charges dropped
The charges for Ward's October arrest for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia have been dropped, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Ward is currently a free agent after finishing his eighth pro season with 43 tackles (31 solo) and three pass breakups through 12 games for Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old struggled with knee and hip injuries along with a concussion, so any team willing to sign Ward must be on board with injury issues that likely won't disappear with age. Ward is just two seasons removed from averaging 6.2 tackles per game and forcing three fumbles in 2016.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Cousins, Murray
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Instant reaction: Edelman suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Edelman's potential suspension, which is pending appeal, and the impact...
-
Mailbag: Meet the Dolphins' new WR corps
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Rookie TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Rookie RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.