T.J. Ward: October charges dropped

The charges for Ward's October arrest for possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia have been dropped, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Ward is currently a free agent after finishing his eighth pro season with 43 tackles (31 solo) and three pass breakups through 12 games for Tampa Bay. The 31-year-old struggled with knee and hip injuries along with a concussion, so any team willing to sign Ward must be on board with injury issues that likely won't disappear with age. Ward is just two seasons removed from averaging 6.2 tackles per game and forcing three fumbles in 2016.