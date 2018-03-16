Taiwan Jones: Back in Buffalo
Jones (arm) is re-signing with the Bills.
Jones played 128 snaps on special teams and only three on offense in eight games for the Bills last season before a broken arm landed him on injured reserve. While unlikely to be part of the equation in the backfield, his contributions on special team could help him stick around the roster as the No. 4 running back. Jones figures to recover from the broken arm before training camp, if he hasn't already.
